Trailer For WWE’s Netflix Movie The Main Event, Wrestlers Comment
WWE Studios and Netflix have released a trailer for the upcoming movie The Main Event, which will debut on April 10. The trailer features Otis, Keith Lee and others as opponents of the boy who gets superpower and becomes a wrestler. NXT is mentioned and Renee Young and Corey Graves are on commentary. The movie also features Sheamus, The Miz, Kofi Kingston, Bray Wyatt, Mauro Ranallo, Beth Phoenix and more. John Cena is also rumored to be a part of it. Young, Graves and Miz all reacted to the trailer on Twitter.
Had so much fun working on The Main Event and getting to be one of the voices alongside @wwegraves !! You guys get to check it out on @netflix very soon!! 🥳💫 @wwe https://t.co/4xvrPTHHtX
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) March 26, 2020
Get my Oscar ready. I play the role of @MichaelCole ~ #herecomessamson https://t.co/1gJqSMlJbY
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) March 27, 2020
Had a BLAST working on this alongside @WWESheamus, @mikethemiz & even @ReneeYoungWWE! #TheMainEvent TRAILER drops TOMORROW! @netflix pic.twitter.com/vjxdHcxH4n
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) March 26, 2020
Get ready for my first @netflix film #TheMainEvent! First piece of artwork is out today. Tomorrow, the trailer drops and it will be released globally on April 10th. It’s laugh out loud fun and has something for everyone. #TheMainEvent = #Awesome pic.twitter.com/9u4ibij4Ps
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) March 26, 2020
