Travis Kelce Recalls Being Fined In 2018 For Stone Cold Stunner During NFL Game

NFL star Travis Kelce got a fine back in 2018 for delivering a Stone Cold Stunner during a touchdown celebration, and he recently recalled the situation. Kelce delivered Austin’s trademark finisher during a game against the Los Angeles Raiders to Anthony Sherman, and noted on his New Heights Podcast that he was fined because it was considered violence.

“I Stone Cold Stunnered Anthony Sherman in the endzone one time,” Kelce said (per Fightful). “I scored a touchdown against the Raiders. He came over like, ‘Yeah, Trav!’ [Holds arms up]. He was just exposed and I was like, [Stunner motion]. Stunner, yeah. He was all for it. You already know, the biggest thing, if you’re going to pull off a Stunner, you have to act like you got electrocuted, you’re dead. You gotta sell it. That’s half of the Stunner, you have to sell it.”

He continued, “I got fined for it. I kicked him, it’s like violence. It’s just a wrestling move. We’re not promoting violence, we’re promoting Stone Cold Steve Austin.”

Kelce noted that the fine might have been rescinded after he made his argument against it. Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs was fined earlier this month for having an Austin-like beer bash after scoring a touchdown in the Bills’ game against the Miami Dolphins.