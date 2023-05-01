wrestling / News
Travis Kelce Has Spoken With The Miz About a Possible WWE Appearance
April 30, 2023 | Posted by
NFL star Travis Kelce says that he’s spoken with The Miz about the possibility of appearing in WWE. The Kansas City Chiefs member spoke with TMZ for a new interview and talked about the potential of making an appearance for WWE, which he was very much in favor of.
“We got to,” Kelce said (per Fightful). “We have to eventually figure it. My guy, George Kittle is at WrestleMania throwing clotheslines left and right. It was awesome to see him go nuts. I have to get involved somehow, someway. Me and The Miz have been talking a little bit about it. Hopefully, we can brew something into fruition.”
