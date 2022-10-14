Trent Beretta Is Potentially Up For a ‘Sue On a Pole’ Match

Trent Beretta’s mom Sue has made occasional appearances in AEW, and Trent says he might conceivably be down for a “Sue on a Pole” match. Beretta spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and was asked about a possible reprise of the infamous “Judy Bagwell On A Pole” match; you can check out the highlights below:

On the possibility of a ‘Sue on a Pole’ Match: “Yeah. Sue on a Pole, I’m in… Wait. I guess, why is she on the pole? It depends on why she’s on the pole… maybe the opponent isn’t that important. It’s more about the spectacle of a mom on a pole.”

On whether Sue knows how to take a bump: “I never taught her how to bump or anything. I think she would take a mom bump… I’d love to see how that comes out, what the bump looks like.”