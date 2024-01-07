wrestling / News
Trent Beretta Promises That Winning an AEW Title Is In His Future
Trent Baretta may not have beat Eddie Kingston for the AEW Continental Championship on Collision, but he vows that a title reign is in his future. Baretta fought Kingston on last night’s show and while he came up short, he spoke about coming close during a post-match promo posted to the AEW Twitter account.
“I didn’t do it again,” Baretta began (per Fightful). “Every single time I get put in a match like this I hear ‘What is Trent doing in this match?’ ‘What did he do to earn a spot in this match?’ And every single time I prove exactly what I’m doing in matches like that.”
He continued, “I almost had Eddie Kingston beat. I didn’t beat him right in front of my mom. I fought bleeding right in front of my mom. It’s gonna happen for me. One day I promise that it’s gonna happen for me.”
Baretta won a four-way match on Dynamite to earn the title shot against Kingston.
EXCLUSIVE! @trentylocks promises that he WILL get his big win. pic.twitter.com/U1VMF7Us8Q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2024