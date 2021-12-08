Trent Discusses Recovering From Surgery, Getting His Neck Fused

– During a recent interview on the Rasslin’ podcast, AEW wrestler Trent of the Best Friends discussed recovering from his recent neck fusion surgery. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Trent on his surgery rehab: “I just gotta wait for my bones to grow together. Do you know what I mean? They put the plate they put the plates in and they take the discs out and then in between they put, he said, it’s like a crushed coral. I don’t understand why it’s not just floating around… Then the bone grows into where the crushed coral is. I think it’s like a little disc thing with the coral in it.”

On his neck fusion and having sleep apnea before getting surgery: “I got my neck fused. I had so much extra bone growth and stuff, my discs were crushed and my bones were starting to fuse themselves together. I was getting sleep apnea. I was waking up gasping for air in the middle of the night and sometimes, I’d have trouble swallowing my own spit and I just thought it was nothing, but post-surgery — I guess I had so many extra bones and shit growing in my [throat] that my sleep apnea was gone.”