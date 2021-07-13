Trent Gives Update on Recovery After Neck Fusion Surgery

Trent has provided an update on his recovery after undergoing neck fusion surgery last month. The AEW star announced at the end of the month that he underwent the surgery to treat spinal stenosis. He discussed how he’s feeling in an interview with Stephanie Chase that was released today.

“It’s been like two weeks and I feel great, but I know that in between my vertebrae, I like don’t have bones or anything,” Trent said (per Fightful). “It’s kind of just dust waiting to grow into bone. It doesn’t feel like anything, but it’s going to be a while before I come back. Surgery-wise, it was way easier than I expected. I feel good.”

There is currently no timetable for exactly when he will be able to return. He last wrestled on April 21st in a match against Penta El Zero M.