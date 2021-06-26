wrestling / News

Trent Reveals He Had Neck Fusion Surgery

June 26, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Trent Baretta AEW Dynamite 11-7-19

In a post on Instagram, Trent of the Best Friends revealed that he had neck fusion surgery recently. Trent hasn’t been in action since April 21, when he faced Penta El Zero M on AEW Dynamite. Trent just came back from an injury back in March, after four months away due to a partially torn pectoral muscle. At this time, it’s unknown how long he’ll be out of action.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Trent, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading