Trent Reveals He Had Neck Fusion Surgery
June 26, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Trent of the Best Friends revealed that he had neck fusion surgery recently. Trent hasn’t been in action since April 21, when he faced Penta El Zero M on AEW Dynamite. Trent just came back from an injury back in March, after four months away due to a partially torn pectoral muscle. At this time, it’s unknown how long he’ll be out of action.
