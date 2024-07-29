Trevor Lee Believes He’ll Be Back On TV Again, Says You’ll See Him Somewhere

During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Trevor Lee, formerly Cameron Grimes in WWE, said that he believes that wrestling fans will see him back on TV at some point. Lee was released from WWE earlier this year.

He said: “It happens, right. A lot of it was timing, it was poor timing, but the beauty of the business is that it never ends. There’s never an offseason. There’s 52 weeks a year that there’s going to be television being produced for wrestling. It went from being two shows a week to now being five shows a week. So chances are, out of the 250 shows in the next year that will be on live television, I’m sure you’ll end up seeing me somewhere again at some time. So it’s unfortunate, but it helps build that story. That’s where it all is, it’s all pieces that build that story. Whenever I do make it back, it’ll mean even more. I’ll definitely be somewhere. I don’t have any doubt in that. I did have some doubt in that, when leaving WWE. But I definitely think that getting back into it, I’m gonna be able to get back into that mindset. I already did the hardest part. The hardest part is getting there, not getting back. The hardest part is getting there the first time. Even if I never get back there, I’ve accomplished a lot. But let’s say that I’m gonna get back there, and even I don’t get back there, I’ll be somewhere else and I’ll be able to elevate myself to a status that I wanted to do there. It doesn’t matter wherever I’m gonna go, I’m gonna do that.“