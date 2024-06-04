– During a recent interview with The Sporting Tribune, WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams was asked about who he will be facing this weekend at NXT Battleground and more. He stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):

“Yeah, man. Up to this point, I don’t know who my challenger will be. I know Ethan Page tried to skip the line and jump on to our show and take out the champ — he must have bumped his head, somebody done told him wrong. Don’t worry about it, we’re gonna fix that. Up to this point, still haven’t been told who my challenger will be. So, I’m just doing what I do. I’m staying in the gym, I’m staying in the ring, staying in top shape so I can put on a show regardless.”

Ethan Page attacked Williams on last week’s edition of NXT. Tonight’s show will showcase the fallout from the attack. The show will air live later tonight on the USA Network at 8:00 pm EST.