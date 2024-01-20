Trinity Seemingly Gives Farewell Speech At TNA Taping, Says Company Was ‘Life-Changing’

As previously reported, Trinity is expected to be done with TNA Wrestling following this weekend’s TV taping. It is believed that she is headed back to WWE, two years after her departure in 2022. SEScoops’ Scott Fishman reports that the former Knockouts champion gave what seemed to be a farewell speech at the taping.

She said: “Coming to TNA has been life-changing for me, both inside and outside the ring. I feel honored to work with such a strong division, an incredible group of women. What a champion we have here. Whenever y’all think of TNA, I want y’all to think of me, Trin-TNA. Thank you for coming out, we love you.”