Trios Titles Vacated On AEW Collision, Match Set To Crown New Champions

The trios titles are now vacant in AEW, after the Bang Bang Gang were stripped of the belts on tonight’s episode of Collision. After their match, Juice Robinson and the Gunns tried to claim ownership of the belts as Jay White, one of the actual champions, was injured. However, Christopher Daniels came out and said that there would be no substitutes and the belts were vacated. The Patriarchy then tried to say they should be given the belts. Instead, a match between both teams was set up to crown new champions.

The Gunns and White held the trios titles for 80 days after winning them at AEW Dynasty on April 21.