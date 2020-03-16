Triple H and William Regal Congratulate Jushin Liger On Hall of Fame Induction

As we reported this morning, Jushin Liger is set to enter the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020. Both Triple H and William Regal took to social media to comment on the news.

Triple H wrote: “A world-traveled and beloved Superstar, @Liger_NJPW has competed throughout his native Japan and around the world for DECADES! He represents our industry’s history and has done so much to prepare its future. Congratulations and welcome to the #WWEHOF”

Regal added: “@Liger_NJPW Congratulations my friend. November 1986 until now. Very well deserved. As an 18 year old I would be in awe of your ability and you were always so friendly and helpful to me. Best wishes. I’m very happy that my long time friend @Liger_NJPW is being inducted into the @WWE HOF. From a show in Cheltnam, England in Nov ’86 until today, a one of a kind Pro Wrestler, person and dedicated and helpful Pro in every sense of the word.”

