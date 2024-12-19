Triple H Says Batista Was The ‘MVP’ of Evolution, Praises His Work Ethic

In an interview with The Roommates Show (via Fightful), Triple H praised how hard Batista worked in his career and said that the Animal was the MVP of Evolution. In addition to Triple H and Batista, the group also included Randy Orton and Ric Flair.

Triple H said: “The MVP in Evolution is Batista. Ric was established. I was established. Randy was established coming out of the group, but as we were forming the group, and Ric and I are the ones that put that together, solely. We were the ones that picked Randy and Dave. A lot of people had kind of written Dave off as ‘he’s never going to make it.’ Ric and I were adamant about putting him in the group. As we started to do the group, everybody kept saying, ‘Randy is the breakout.’ I kept saying, ‘You guys are wrong. It’s going to be Dave.’ He was a sponge. He got it. You might not have known it at that time, but the level he put into it and how hard he worked, for me, he was the MVP.“