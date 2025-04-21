Triple H Says Chyna Will Go Into WWE Hall of Fame By Herself

Triple H weighed in on Chyna potentially going into the WWE Hall of Fame by herself, saying it will “definitely happen.” The WWE CCO talked Chyna in his Hall of Fame speech on Friday and he was asked in the post-show press event about her potentially going in by herself. You can see highlights below:

On Chyna going into the Hall of Fame solo: “I don’t know about next year, but it’s definitely happening. There’s a lot of people when you say the Hall of Fame, there’s a lot of names that should be in that Hall of Fame, and should be in the Hall of Fame. But you just can’t put them in all at once, right? And there will be the right moment.”

On Chyna’s contributions: “As far as Joanie or Chyna, her contributions to the business alone — I mean, you see it. I can see it in all these women. We’re at the age unfortunately where they all grew up idolizing her. And I see it in their work, I see it in their demeanor, I see it in what they think works and doesn’t. It all in a lot of ways stems from that. She is in the Hall of Fame with D-X, but she will be in the Hall of Fame by herself when the time is right. It’s just a debate every year of who goes in, when, and how. And you can look no further than Ivan Koloff for that. Needed to be in there. Same with Kamala; they need to happen. We just have to be judicious about when and how it happens, so it’s done right for everybody.”

On mentioning Vince McMahon during his Hall of Fame speech: “None of us would be here. None of us, right? Pretty hard not to mention him.”

