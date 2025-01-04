– Triple H congratulated new WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton after she won the title last night on WWE SmackDown. He also shared his trademark points to photo with Stratton on social media last night. Triple H wrote, “Fortune favors the bold, and tonight @tiffstrattonwwe was as bold as you can be. Congratulations to the NEW WWE Women’s Champion.”

– Veteran WWE Superstar Natalya noted today on social media that it’s been 18 years since she signed her first WWE contract. She wrote, “Today marks 18 years since I signed my first @wwe contract. 18 uninterrupted years of wrestling full time for @wwe. Being able to compete in the ring with over 65 different women, who have each made me a better wrestler in their own unique way. Every match and moment has been a chance to learn, grow and to connect with all of you. I couldn’t have asked for a better story.❤️”