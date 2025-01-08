– During a recent interview with the SI Media podcast, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque discussed what fans can expect from John Cena during his 2025 farewell tour. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Triple H on John Cena: “John is of a different mindset for sure, most disciplined guy I’ve ever met … I think he’ll always be a part of WWE. I think it’s in his DNA. I think he’ll always do stuff with us. I think he’ll always be a part of it, but in-ring, as a performer, I think when he is done, he is done. What the year will look like, we’re still figuring it out obviously. John’s very busy, but he has made this his prime commitment for the year and he’s kind of all in. So he’s going to make some live events, he’s going to make TVs … he’ll make select Premium Live Events, he’s gonna wrestle a lot, he’s going to perform a lot and then it’s sort of a one calendar year thing.”

On Cena’s mindset being similar to Triple H’s at the end of his in-ring career: “John had the same sort of mindset that I did at the end, where I just want to go to all the places I went sort of that meant something and sort of go there one more time, almost like to say thank you to those people … it’s not about, I got to main event WrestleMania one more time or I’ve got to be the main event of this TV show or I’ve gotta win the title again … it’s one last loop, it’s one last tour that lasts a year, it’s one last time to go to all those big markets that hopefully he wants to go to.”

During last Monday’s WWE Raw, Cena announced that he will be entering the Royal Rumble in the hopes of earning a world title shot. Cena is looking to achieve a record-breaking 17th world title win during his farewell tour.