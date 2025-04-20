Triple H On Goals of WWE NIL Athletes, Some Want To Do WWE And UFC

In an interview with The Flagrant (via Fightful), Triple H spoke about the goals for the athletes signed to the WWE NIL program, some of whom want to do UFC and WWE. It is more doable now than it’s ever been, now that both promotions are owned by TKO.

He said: “It’s one of those things where it just depends on who is an entertainer. There is always a possibility. Brock Lesnar, Ronda [Rousey], there is always that possibility. We’re always wide open to it. I think there are also possibilities, as we are recruiting now D1 athletes coming out of colleges in our NIL program, there are people coming into us that want to do WWE style entertainment for a living but are like, ‘I’d dip my toe into the water of taking a shot at UFC if I could.’ Whether that is realistic or not, some of those guys have massive amateur backgrounds and have trained in that stuff, but are looking to do what we do, but would also throw their hat in that ring. I would say never say never on that.“