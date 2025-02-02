Triple H Responds To John Cena Saying He Will Be In Elimination Chamber

Triple H spoke to the media following the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble and reacted to John Cena’s post-show statement in which he announced that he would compete in the 2025 Elimination Chamber. Triple H’s comments are below.

“Because at the end of the day, it’s my decision, John has absolutely, 1000% earned the right to call the shot, so if he wants to be in the Elimination Chamber, he does not need to qualify, he does not need to ask, he does not need to say anything more to me than what he said right before he walked out here, which is, ‘I wanna be in the Elimination Chamber.’ So he is going to now put everything he has into paying back for everybody that watched him, by becoming champion one more time, not for him, not because he needs it to seal his legacy, not because he needs it to prove who John Cena is, but because he wants to give it back to everybody who watched him for all these years, with that kind of motivation, I find it hard to think that John will fail. So he will be at the Elimination Chamber.”

