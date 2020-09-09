wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H and Matt Bloom Comment on NXT Title Match, Adam Cole Shows Finn Balor Respect

September 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H WWE Hall of Fame

– Triple H and NXT head coach Matt Bloom took to Twitter to comment on Adam Cole and Finn Balor’s NXT Championship match on Tuesday night. As reported tonight, Balor defeated Adam Cole to win the vacant title. Bloom and Triple H both gave Finn Balor praise, while Bloom also praised Cole:

– Cole showed Finn Balor some respect backstage after the match. As you can see in the below clip, Cole came up and gave Balor a “Too Sweet” gesture, which Balor reciprocated:

Adam Cole, Finn Balor, Matt Bloom, NXT, Triple H

