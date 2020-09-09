wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H and Matt Bloom Comment on NXT Title Match, Adam Cole Shows Finn Balor Respect
– Triple H and NXT head coach Matt Bloom took to Twitter to comment on Adam Cole and Finn Balor’s NXT Championship match on Tuesday night. As reported tonight, Balor defeated Adam Cole to win the vacant title. Bloom and Triple H both gave Finn Balor praise, while Bloom also praised Cole:
Last week, 4 of NXT’s best showed you why they’re the best. Tonight, two of the best in the world in @AdamColePro and @FinnBalor put on a show…regardless of the outcome, they should both be proud.
— Matt Bloom (@NXTMattBloom) September 9, 2020
Through different eras, a changing brand, and bringing @WWENXT to places it’s never been before … and where it’s going next… @FinnBalor IS #WWENXT.
Congratulations!!! #NXTSuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/ZEoY6FLSlb
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 9, 2020
– Cole showed Finn Balor some respect backstage after the match. As you can see in the below clip, Cole came up and gave Balor a “Too Sweet” gesture, which Balor reciprocated:
Too Sweet Respect. 🤘🤘 #WWENXT #NXTSuperTuesday #NXTTitle @TripleH @FinnBalor @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/IqWYyso8P4
— WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2020
