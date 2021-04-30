Triple H On Why He Loves Working With Michael Cole In WWE, Cole Being Reason Pat McAfee Hasn’t Been Fired

Triple H recently joined The Pat McAfee Show, and he discussed a variety of topics, including working with Michael Cole in WWE, Cole’s ability as a play-by-play announcer, and much more.

When discussed Cole’s skills as the leader of the commentary team in WWE, Triple H mentioned that the longtime announcer is the best he’s seen at his particular job of directing the action where it needs to go (via Fightful):

“As much as the internet criticizes him, Michael Cole does the best job I’ve ever seen anybody do from a behind-the-scenes standpoint of the controlling people and getting everything where it needs to go. He’s allowing everybody else around him to shine. There was a moment a few years ago where we went to NXT UK to do a show out of Blackpool and I asked Michael to come do it. He just got to come and call wrestling. People lost their mind and were like, ‘Oh my God, Michael Cole can actually be a play-by-play guy and do a great job.’ They loved it. He is usually setting everybody else up and he’s there calling the action. It’s what he’s so good at, he’s been doing it so long, I feel like he could do it in his sleep and yet he’s still excited for the product and it’s why I love working with him. When something great happens, he comes back buzzing.”

Triple H then joked about Pat McAfee joining Cole on SmackDown commentary and why the reason McAfee hasn’t been fired yet “has got to be attributed somehow to Michael Cole.”

Cole and McAfee will be on commentary for tonight’s edition of SmackDown, which features Roman Reigns defending the WWE Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan in a Career vs. Title Match.