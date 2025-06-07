Triple H Reportedly Not A Fan of Money in the Bank Concept

According to a report from WrestleVotes Radio from earlier this week, it is said that WWE CCO Triple H is not a fan of the Money in the Bank concept and never has been. Fightful Select) adds that that “certainly tracks” with what they’ve heard since the report was made.

Triple H was never in a Money in the Bank qualifying match or the match itself. He also never got cashed in on.

However, it’s unlikely to go anywhere as it’s seen as “too much of a money maker” to get rid of.