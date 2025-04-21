Triple H Weighs In On John Cena Saying He’ll Ruin Wrestling: ‘Hang In For the Ride’

Triple H hopes John Cena doesn’t ruin wrestling like he says he will, but he’s happy to see where Cena’s head is at now. Cena said during the post-show presser that he will ruin wrestling starting on Raw and Triple H was asked about it during the press event. You can see highlights below:

On Cena saying he’s going to “ruin wrestling”: “Well, I hope not. That would stink for all of us. [chuckles].”

On Cena’s current character arc: “I love where John’s head is at. I love that John Cena — he’s the flip of a coin right now. And the funny thing is that people were flipping the coin for him before. Now he’s flipping the coin, right? So all the things that they — they booed John, they were relentless on him, they pushed him to be great in some ways, but it was — you know, it was not easy for him sometimes. And I think now he gets to be the puppet master and he gets to flip that coin for them, and be the polar opposite to everything he was before.

“And I think he, as grumpy as he comes across that deep down — it’s funny, someone asked him a couple of minutes ago, ‘You smiled all the time and now you don’t smile.’ I believe he smiled all the time before and on the inside he was grumpy. And now the grumpy’s on the outside, and on the inside he’s smiling at all of you, right? Because now he’s flipping the coin, now he’s the puppet master. And as someone else says all the time, ‘Just hang in for the ride.’ He’s driving now, and he’s having a blast doing it.”

