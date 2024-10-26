– As previously noted, The Motor City Machine Guns underwent double-duty last night on WWE SmackDown. First they beat #DIY to earn a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles. Then they ended up facing and beating The Bloodline in an impromptu WWE Tag Team Championship bout. As is customary, they took a photo with their new title belts and WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque backstage after the match.

Triple H wrote on social media, “On one hand… a long time coming. On the other hand… three matches in @WWE, and they’re already champions. Congratulations to the Motor City Machine Guns @AlexShelley313 & @SuperChrisSabin.” You can view the Triple H points to the MCMG photo below: