Triple H Says NXT is a Third Brand, Talks Top Stars Staying Instead of Moving to Raw or Smackdown

During yesterday’s NXT conference call (via Wrestling Inc) Triple H said that he believes that NXT could be a place for main roster talent to start fresh and where top talent can stay…

“I think you can be at a place where you can see main level talent stay in NXT. We are also at the point where you can see some talent that have been on Raw and SmackDown for periods of time, who have had some success or haven’t for whatever reason, who aren’t being utilized, go back to NXT. A talent who doesn’t get a lot of exposure on SmackDown and moves to Raw, it could be a game-changer for them, and all of a sudden they can do something different. I do think it (NXT) is a third brand.”