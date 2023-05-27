Triple H Says WWE Night Of Champions Is WWE’s Fastest-Selling Saudi Arabia Event

WWE Night of Champions is proving to be quite the hit for WWE already, with Triple H saying it’s the company’s fastest-selling Saudi Arabia event. The WWE CCO spoke during Friday’s press conference promoting the event and said that the event has been a big seller in the country.

“The momentum and the interest in WWE obviously here in Saudi Arabia continues to grow and grow, and that is something that we are very excited about,” Triple H said (per Wrestling Inc). “Night of Champions proved to be the fastest-selling event here in the history of us coming to Saudi Arabia, so thank you to all of you.”

The show takes place on Saturday afternoon and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. 411 will have live coverage of the event starting at 12:30 PM ET.