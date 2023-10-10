– In case you weren’t aware, tonight is a huge night of wrestling with AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday running on TBS opposite a very stacked edition of WWE NXT on USA Network. According to a new report by Haus of Wrestling, tonight’s jam-packed edition of NXT TV is a way for WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H and NXT Executive Producer Shawn Michaels to send a huge message to AEW>

Haus of Wrestling reports that a WWE source who is close to NXT was “fired up” for tonight’s jam-packed and stacked NXT show. The source reportedly claimed that tonight’s NXT will be “a very clear example of how and why WWE is WWE, and why AEW has a long way to go.” Also, the individual reportedly said that AEW was “lulled into a false sense of reality” and that the promotion was now an industry leader after beating WWE’s developmental brand in viewership during the Wednesday Night Wars.

The report says it seems like there are still “lingering tensions” from the Wednesday Night Wars era of NXT and AEW programming, based on the idea that Tony Khan could have moved Dynamite to Thursdays, so the shows never would’ve gone head-to-head. It should be noted that back in 2019, All Elite Wrestling announced its weekly primetime show airing on Wednesday nights first. After AEW made that programming announcement, WWE announced that NXT would be moving to USA Network in the same time slot as AEW Dynamite.

With the recent rumor of Endeavor reportedly putting Triple H back in charge of WWE’s creative side, and Shawn Michaels taking a lot of pride in being the best, it’s believed that Tony Khan “poked the wrong at the wrong time.” The individual close to NXT also pointed out that all of this is happening on Tony Khan’s birthday, which is today, with the AEW boss turning 41, so it appears WWE is looking to send a big message to Khan and embarrass him on a night that happens to coincide with his birthday as well.

Additionally, Haus of Wrestling reports that the creative storytelling on tonight’s NXT is expected to be “great” and give the rub to younger talents by using main roster stars. As previously noted, John Cena will be in Carmelo Hayes’ corner tonight for Hayes’ matchup against Bron Breakker, who will have Paul Heyman in his corner. Cody Rhodes is slated to make a major announcement, and Asuka will face Roxanne Perez. The preview videos are even teasing a possible appearance by The Undertaker, though that isn’t confirmed.

Since this story broke, Tony Khan has since gotten wind of it and shared his thoughts on social media, which you can view below. In response to tonight’s NXT being seen as a way for Triple H and Michaels to “send a message to AEW,” Khan responded, “I have a message for them,” which is followed by an image of the words “Bald A**hole” spray painted on a door. Khan also writes, “See you TONIGHT at a special Tuesday Night #AEWDynamite: Title Fight Tuesday At 8 pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork At least the first 30 Minutes Are Commercial-Free, + a big overrun TONIGHT!”

Tonight’s WWE NXT airs live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST on USA Network. The first half hour will run without commercials.