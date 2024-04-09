Triple H On Shift In Philosophy That Led To Prime Ring Mat Deal

Triple H recently talked about how WWE’s shifts in philosophy helped lead to the company’s ring mat sponsorship deal with Prime Hydration. The ring mat branding deal was announced in March, and Triple H spoke with Prime co-owner Logan Paul about the deal and more on the latter’s Impaulsive podcast. You can see some highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On the company’s history with doing deals with logos on the mat: “We’ve done little things here and there with logos. WCW did some a long time ago with logos. You see them in boxing — it’s tough in what we do.”

On the company’s new openness to such a deal: “It’s a different shift in philosophy. This is not the WWE that it was before. This is a WWE under TKO and how they look at it and how they sell things is different. So that center mat logo is, obviously, sort of like holy ground in a way, and the fact that you’re [Logan Paul] here and such a big star and yet are also — your company, your Prime brand is taking that real estate up — that’s a massive feather in your cap, dude.”