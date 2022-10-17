Triple H Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Miss Tonight’s WWE RAW

PWInsider reports that Triple H has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. The event takes place in Oklahoma City.

Sources say that he is ‘feeling well’ and ‘in good spirits’, but will not be at WWE events until he is medically cleared. He has been in contact with the producers and writers and ‘feels good’ about the creative for tonight’s show. This will be the first RAW without Triple H since he became head of creative. The hope is that he will be bac as soon as he tests negative. It’s unknown if this will be Friday’s Smackdown or next week’s RAW.