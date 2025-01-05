Triple H Says The Rock Is ‘Super Collaborative’, Has Earned His Spot As The Final Boss

In an interview with the SI Media Podcast (via Fightful), Triple H said that The Rock has earned his position as the Final Boss in WWE and the ability to do whatever he wants. However, he also noted that Rock is still very collaborative with the WWE creative team and bosses.

He said: “The one thing about The Rock, you can call him the Final Boss, in a way it’s an accurate statement. He is, I don’t want to say more so than anybody else, but he is the biggest box office star in the world. He has earned the right, and is in the position to do what he wants to do. He does what is right for WWE and the projects that he works on. He sees this as that as well. His passion, DNA, lineage, family, all of that is intertwined in this. He loves it. We joke about it all the time, every time he comes in, no matter what it is, the [goosebumps he gets] when he comes out, that’s legit. He’s so passionate about that. Rightfully so because there is no electricity and feeling like that. When you walk out in front of 20,000 people in an arena that is jam-packed, there is nothing like it in the world. He’s earned the right to kind of come and go and do what he pleases and trust that he’ll always do what is right for WWE in the end. He’s super collaborative with me and super collaborative with Nick on what we want to do, contrary to what a lot of people think. Time will tell. I don’t want to give anything away, but I do believe that as moments appear here that are huge game-changing moments, he’s a game-changer. That’s what he does and who he is.“