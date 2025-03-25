Various News: Triple H’s Theme Song Gets Memed, New Pro Wrestling Novel

– Triple H’s theme song has become the subject of an increasingly popular meme. “The Game” by Motorhead is the base of a viral trend that kicked off on Twitter where the WWE CCO’s theme has various celebrity and pop culture figures’ laughs have been edited in where Lemmy’s normally is. You can see some examples below featuring laughs from the likes of NBA star Kawhi Leonard, Peter Griffin from Family Guy, Cardi B, drunk Jey Uso, Bayley and more:

– PWInsider reports that author Sheldon Goldberg is releasing a new wrestling-themed novel A Mad Dog’s Tale. You can see the announcement of the book below:

Sheldon Goldberg’s New Novel, A Mad Dog’s Tale, is Now Available!

NECW promoter, Sheldon Goldberg, the author of the critically acclaimed novels, The Last Fall and After The Bell has released a new spin-off – A Mad Dog’s Tale, the story of Michael “Mad Dog” Morrison, a nice Jewish boy from Marblehead, Massachusetts, born into a super successful family. Follow along as Mad Dog navigates his world from childhood to amateur wrestling, collegiate and Olympic wrestling, and finally into pro wrestling in Japan and America. Mad Dog has to walk a tightrope between wrestling life running a big branch of the family business and maintaining a happy marriage and family life. It’s a constant series of battles and a long strange trip.

“I did not expect to be this prolific,” says Goldberg. “The Last Fall was such a great success that readers demanded more and I got so comfortable with the characters and the pro wrestling world I’d created that the sequel, After The Bell, was a joyful experience, as was this new novel, A Mad Dog’s Tale.”

Goldberg has crafted each book to be what he calls “business accurate” meaning the wrestling business you read about in the pages of each book is pretty faithful to pro wrestling in real life

.

“The books are fiction,” he says. “But in them, I wanted to portray the business of pro wrestling faithfully. So many fictional pro wrestling vehicles get the wrestling right, but fall when it comes to the business itself.”

The Last Fall follows the story of young wrestler, Rick Pacheco from stumbling into the pro wrestling business at the age of 11 in 1971, through the end of his in-ring career in 1999. After The Bell picks up Rick’s story 17 years later when he struggles with being a promoter, trainer, husband, and father. In A Mad Dog’s Tale, Michael “Mad Dog Morrison rises through amateur wrestling in high school and college through to the Olympics before being recruited into pro wrestling in Japan and later America.

All three books can be purchased on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats. Autographed copies can be ordered at www.necw.tv/shop