Triple H & William Regal Congratulate A-Kid on NXT UK Heritage Cup Win

A-Kid is your first-ever NXT UK Heritage Cup champion, and he earned some praise from Triple H & William Regal in the process. As previously reported, A-Kid beat Trent Seven in the finals of the Heritage Cup tournament on NXT UK this week and the two veterans took to Twitter to congratulate him on his win.

Triple H posted, “There can only be one ‘first.’ Congratulations to @AKidWrestler on winning the #NXTUK #HeritageCup…incredible match and the beginning of big things for this young man. Can’t wait to see you represent your country and this brand in the future. #WeAreNXTUK.” In response, A-Kid wrote (translated by Google from Spanish):

“Incredibly grateful to be a part of something really special. Now I have to say, continue working and represent the style that has made me reach glory.”

You can see the posts, as well as Regal’s congratulations and A-Kid’s response, below:

There can only be one “first.” Congratulations to @AKidWrestler on winning the #NXTUK #HeritageCup…incredible match and the beginning of big things for this young man. Can’t wait to see you represent your country and this brand in the future. #WeAreNXTUK https://t.co/7mwOmd95gu — Triple H (@TripleH) November 26, 2020

Increíblemente agradecido de formar parte de algo realmente especial.

Ahora toca lo dicho, seguir trabajando y representar el estilo que me ha hecho llegar a la gloria. https://t.co/5Zj3pkTmJG — A-Kid -El Niño Anónimo- (@AKidWrestler) November 26, 2020