Triple H Weighs In On WWE’s Live Events Deal With Peacock, Possible Interest From Other Companies

Triple H believes there will be a lot of interest in WWE’s PPVs once their deal with Peacock ends in 2026. The WWE CCO was asked about the future of their broadcast live events once the Peacock deal has expired during his interview with Jimmy Traina on the SI Media Podcast and said that they will start talking with Peacock at some point this year about it.

“At some point this year, we’ll get into the deal with Peacock, who we love and they’ll get a lot of consideration for us as the existing partner,” he said (per Fightful). “I like to think that if we’re successful the way we think we will be, Netflix would be very interested and others will be as well. Premium Live Events, that’s our biggest content and our most valuable content, including WrestleMania. I think people will come in strong for that. Hopefully, between now and March of next year, we will prove ourselves that that is our most valuable content.”

WWE Raw is set to debut on Netflix tomorrow night.