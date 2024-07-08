Triple H Says WWE Will See A Lot of Changes With New TV Deals

Triple H says that WWE will be undergoing a number of changes when their new TV deals kick in starting this fall. The company has seen a number of tweaks and changes to their presentation in the post-Vince McMahon era, and the WWE CCO said during the post-Money in the Bank press conference that more are coming down the pipeline.

“We are just getting started,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “I really feel like that. We got a whole fall thing coming up with CW for NXT. Which by the way Shawn is just killing it right… Whether that’s talent development, recruitment, NXT in general. I can’t say enough good stuff about it. I’m in awe of what they’re doing down there.”

He continued, “When they move to CW, when Smackdown makes the move to USA, when Raw makes the move to Netflix. We’re just getting rolling. We’re lining up all this stuff that’s gonna happen. A lot of the changes you see now, we are slow rolling things out. When we get to the fall, when we get to the winter, there’s gonna be a lot.”

WWE NXT moves to The CW starting October 1st, while Smackdown will move to USA Network on September 13th. Raw is heading to Netflix in January.