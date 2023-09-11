wrestling / News
Trish Stratus Says Lisa Marie Varon Is A Legend Who Deserves Her Flowers
As previously reported, Trish Stratus used the Widow’s Peak at WWE Payback, the finishing move of Victoria (aka Lisa Marie Varon). Varon then ended up thanking and praising Stratus on social media. In a post on Twitter, Stratus returned the favor, praising Varon and calling her a “legend” who “deserves her flowers”.
She wrote: “I love you sis. If there’s anyone who deserves her flowers it’s you. You are a legend… you are one of the very best in the business. I will be forever proud of the foundation work we did ♥️ You broke barriers with both #Victoria and #Tara. You crazy #WidowsPeakFreak!!!!”
