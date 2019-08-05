wrestling / News
Trish Stratus To Return to Ring Tonight on RAW In Tag Match, Shawn Michaels Miz Segment Announced
August 5, 2019 | Posted by
WWE has announced that Trish Stratus will return to the ring tonight on RAW, teaming with Natalya against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Trish will, of course, face Charlotte at Summerslam while Natalya will face Becky.
Also announced for tonight’s RAW, Shawn Michaels will be part of the MizTV segment with The Miz and Dolph Ziggler. As previously reported, a major angle is possible for tonight involving Ziggler.
BREAKING: #RAW #WomensChampion @BeckyLynchWWE will team up with @MsCharlotteWWE TONIGHT to battle the team of @NatbyNature and @WWE Hall of Famer @trishstratuscom on #RAW!
— WWE (@WWE) August 5, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Thinking WWE Had More Time Before Rock Would Leave For Hollywood, Reaction to Scorpion King’s Success
- Matt Riddle Fires Back at Chris Jericho Over Advice About Taking Shots at Goldberg
- Trevor Murdoch on How Vince McMahon Helped Take Care of Harley Race Before He Passed
- Hulk Hogan Claims Bob Backlund Nearly Prevented His First World Title Win Over Iron Sheik in 1984, Tried to Talk McMahons Out of Decision