Trish Stratus To Return to Ring Tonight on RAW In Tag Match, Shawn Michaels Miz Segment Announced

August 5, 2019
Trish Stratus WWE Royal Rumble 2018

WWE has announced that Trish Stratus will return to the ring tonight on RAW, teaming with Natalya against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Trish will, of course, face Charlotte at Summerslam while Natalya will face Becky.

Also announced for tonight’s RAW, Shawn Michaels will be part of the MizTV segment with The Miz and Dolph Ziggler. As previously reported, a major angle is possible for tonight involving Ziggler.

Trish Stratus, Ashish

