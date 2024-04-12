Interesting Trivia on Drew Mcintyre’s World Title Win at Wrestlemania

Drew McIntyre became the World Heavyweight champion at Wrestlemania, but only held the gold for minutes after Damian Priest cashed in Money in the Bank. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an interesting bit of trivia regarding McIntyre’s now five World title wins across multiple promotions. No one has ever paid for a ticket to see Drew McIntyre defend a World title.

His two WWE title reigns happened during the pandemic, when WWE was holding shows in empty arenas and the Thunderdome. His World Heavyweight title reign obviously didn’t last long enough for a title defense. Meanwhile, when he was Impact World champion in 2016 and 2017, those shows were held at Universal in Orlando, which were free.

McIntyre recently said that he will never forgive CM Punk for costing him the World title.