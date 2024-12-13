TV Title Match Announced For ROH Final Battle

Ring of Honor has announced a World Television title match for ROH Final Battle, which happens on December 20. Brian Cage will defend in a Survival of the Fittest match against AR Fox, Blake Christian, Komander, Mark Davis, and Willie Mack. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Matt Cardona

* ROH Women’s TV Championship: Red Velvet (c) vs. Leyla Hirsch

* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Billie Starkz

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Texas Bull Rope Match: The Sons Of Texas (c) vs. The Righteous

* Survival of the Fittest for ROH World TV Championship: Brian Cage (c) vs. AR Fox vs. Blake Christian vs. Komander vs. Mark Davis vs. Willie Mack

* QT Marshall vs. Jay Lethal