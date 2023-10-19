Two Matches Added To AEW Battle Of The Belts VIII

AEW has added a couple of matches to AEW Battle Of The Belts VIII. AEW announced the following updated card for the special, which airs Saturday at 10 PM ET/PT on TNT:

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Winner Of #1 Contender’s Match On Rampage

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale

* AEW Worlds Trios Championship Match: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, & Daniel Garcia