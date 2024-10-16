Two Matches Added to NJPW Power Struggle

NEw Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two more matches for NJPW Power Struggle on November 4, one of which will be a title match. Zack Sabre Jr. will face Shingo Takagi, while SANADA faces Shota Umino. Whichever match is for the IWGP World Heavyweight title will depend on the result between SANADA vs. ZSJ at Royal Quest on Sunday. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP Global Championship: David Finlay (c) vs. Taichi

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: DOUKI (c) vs. Master Wato

* IWGP Tag Team Championships: TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (c) vs. HENARE & Great-O-Khan

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & El Phantasmo vs. EVIL & Ren Narita

* Best of Super Junior Tag League Finals

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Shingo Takagi

* SANADA vs Shota Umino