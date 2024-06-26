wrestling / News

Two More Matches Announced For Saturday’s AEW Collision

June 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced two more matches for this Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. Daniel Garcia will battle The Butcher, while CMLL’s Stephanie Vaquer will face Lady Frost. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida
* Daniel Garcia vs. The Butcher
* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Lady Frost
* Serena Deeb’s open challenge

