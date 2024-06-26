Two More Matches Announced For Saturday’s AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced two more matches for this Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. Daniel Garcia will battle The Butcher, while CMLL’s Stephanie Vaquer will face Lady Frost. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida

* Daniel Garcia vs. The Butcher

* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Lady Frost

* Serena Deeb’s open challenge

This Saturday, 6/29 on TNT

LIVE tomorrow in Buffalo

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

8pm ET/7pm on @tntdrama this Sat Battle of Buffalo@GarciaWrestling vs @andycomplains 2 of Buffalo's finest pro wrestlers go

1-on-1 on TNT when

Daniel Garcia collides vs The Butcher this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/TXdpILDSkw — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 26, 2024