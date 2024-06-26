wrestling / News
Two More Matches Announced For Saturday’s AEW Collision
All Elite Wrestling has announced two more matches for this Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. Daniel Garcia will battle The Butcher, while CMLL’s Stephanie Vaquer will face Lady Frost. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida
* Daniel Garcia vs. The Butcher
* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Lady Frost
* Serena Deeb’s open challenge
This Saturday, 6/29 on TNT
LIVE tomorrow in Buffalo
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
8pm ET/7pm on @tntdrama this Sat
Battle of Buffalo@GarciaWrestling vs @andycomplains
2 of Buffalo's finest pro wrestlers go
1-on-1 on TNT when
Daniel Garcia collides vs The Butcher this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/TXdpILDSkw
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 26, 2024
This Sat, 6/29 on TNT
LIVE tomorrow in Buffalo
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
8pm ET/7pm on @tntdrama@RealLadyFrost vs
NJPW Strong Women's Champion@Steph_Vaquer
Before her Title-for-Title Fight vs
TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado,
Stephanie Vaquer collides vs Lady Frost Saturday! pic.twitter.com/iPkRp7CWje
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 26, 2024
