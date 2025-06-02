Two More RAW Stars Considered For WWE Worlds Collide

Fightful Select reports that WWE is considering adding two more RAW stars to World Collide, which happens this Saturday in Los Angeles. According to the report, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been discussed for the show in order to add some “juice”. However, it appears as though the two are being planned for a segment instead of a match, although that could change.

Mysterio is not booked for Money in the Bank later that night. Morgan could be, if she qualifies on tonight’s episode of RAW.