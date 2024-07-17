wrestling / News
Two New Matches Added To Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI
Josh Barnett has announced a couple new matches for Bloodsport XI later this month. Barnett posted to Twitter on Tuesday to announce Josh Woods vs. Timothy Thatcher and Masha Slamovich vs. Jody Threat for the July 28th show, as you can see below.
The updated card for the Brooklyn, New York show, which airs on Triller TV+, is:
* Shayna Baszler vs. Miyu Yamashita
* Mike Santana vs. Homicide
* Mike Bailey vs. AKIRA
* Josh Woods vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Masha Slamovich vs. Jody Threat
* Julius Creed & Brutus Creed in action
* Josh Woods vs. TBA
* Charlie Dempsey vs. TBA
