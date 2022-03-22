wrestling / News
Two New Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has revealed a couple of new matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley will take on the Varsity Blonds, while Leyla Hirsch will get a rematch against Red Velvet with Kris Statlander banned from ringside.
You can see the updated lineup for Wednesday’s show below:
* Tornado Tag Match: Sting, Darby Allin & The Hardys vs. Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade
* Kris Statlander Banned From Ringside: Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch
* Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson (w/ William Regal) vs. Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart)
* Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds
* MJF Speaks
* CM Punk Returns
Tomorrow night, Varsity Blonds @griffgarrison1/@FlyinBrianJr, with @TheJuliaHart in their corner, aim for the biggest win of their pro wrestling careers vs @JonMoxley + @bryandanielson, trained by @RealKingRegal, LIVE on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT pic.twitter.com/6OPPYoqKBu
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 22, 2022
Following their excellent match last week on Rampage, the Red Velvet/Leyla Hirsch rivalry is even at 1-1; we’ll see the rubber match in their trilogy tomorrow on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT@Thee_Red_Velvet vs @LegitLeyla, + Kris Statlander is banned from ringside pic.twitter.com/OZOsgCfin7
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 22, 2022
