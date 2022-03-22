Two New Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has revealed a couple of new matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley will take on the Varsity Blonds, while Leyla Hirsch will get a rematch against Red Velvet with Kris Statlander banned from ringside.

You can see the updated lineup for Wednesday’s show below:

* Tornado Tag Match: Sting, Darby Allin & The Hardys vs. Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade

* Kris Statlander Banned From Ringside: Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson (w/ William Regal) vs. Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart)

* Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds

* MJF Speaks

* CM Punk Returns