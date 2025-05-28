Two NXT Talents Expected To Join Main Roster Soon (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

According to a report from Bodyslam.net’s Cory Hays, two NXT talents are set to head to the main roster of WWE soon after recent losses in NXT.

The report notes that Stephanie Vaquer, who lost her NXT women’s title to Jacy Jayne last night, is expected to go to the RAW brand. Jordynne Grace, who lost to Vaquer at NXT Battleground, will head to Smackdown.

https://twitter.com/Cory_Hays407/status/1927570432326050017