Two Titles Bout Added To ROH Global Wars Tapings This Weekend
– As previously reported, Ring of Honor will be holding ROH Global Wars TV tapings this weekend in Brisbane, Australia. Some more matchups were announced for the upcoming TV tapings on February 15.
ROH Women’s World Champion Athena will defend her title against Alex Windsor. Also, ROH World Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara defend their titles against MxM Collection. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena (c) vs. Alex Windsor
* ROH World Tag Team Championships Match: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara (c) vs. MxM Collection
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Robbie Eagles
* Chris Jericho, Big Bill, & Bryan Keith vs. The Outrunners & Bandido
AEW ROH Global Wars Australia LIVE!
Sat Feb 15th | Brisbane Entertainment Centre@ringofhonor Women's World Championship
Athena vs Alex Windsor@AthenaPalmer_FG defends her ROH Women's World Title against British star @HailWindsor!
🎟️ https://t.co/GcCUMTHjVy pic.twitter.com/rnUfyhBFY4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 13, 2025
AEW ROH Global Wars Australia LIVE
Sat Feb 15th | Brisbane Entertainment Centre
ROH World Tag Team Title
Sons of Texas vs MxM Collection@suavemansoor + @GREATBLACKOTAKU finally clash against the ROH World Tag Team Champs @sammyguevara + @dustinrhodes!https://t.co/GcCUMTHjVy pic.twitter.com/h9IuFVOwzt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 13, 2025
BRISBANE!
Don’t Miss @RingOfHonor Global Wars Australia THIS SATURDAY February 15th at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre!
Final Tickets on Sale NOW:
🎟️ https://t.co/GcCUMTGM60@TEG_Live | @TEGSport pic.twitter.com/OEVDiaJtXR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 13, 2025
