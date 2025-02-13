Two Titles Bout Added To ROH Global Wars Tapings This Weekend

– As previously reported, Ring of Honor will be holding ROH Global Wars TV tapings this weekend in Brisbane, Australia. Some more matchups were announced for the upcoming TV tapings on February 15.

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena will defend her title against Alex Windsor. Also, ROH World Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara defend their titles against MxM Collection. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena (c) vs. Alex Windsor

* ROH World Tag Team Championships Match: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara (c) vs. MxM Collection

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Robbie Eagles

* Chris Jericho, Big Bill, & Bryan Keith vs. The Outrunners & Bandido

