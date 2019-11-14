Tyler Bate on Joining NXT UK at Such a Young Age, Possible Move to Main Roster

– Tyler Bate spoke with Catch Club for a new interview about his start in wrestling, being in NXT UK and more. Highlights and the video are below:

On starting training in wrestling at 14: “I started watching wrestling at about eight years old. And I was always just a huge fan of it. I started wrestling with my friends in the back garden on the trampoline. And ever since then, I knew that because I enjoyed wrestling with my friends in the back garden and whatnot, I thought, why not just do it as my job? So I knew that I had to find a way to start wrestling. When I was 14 I was lucky enough to find somewhere that would train me, and ever since yeah, age of 14, it’s been quite a natural progression.”

On joining NXT UK at 19: “[I was] very excited but at the same time very curious. Because there wasn’t really anything set in stone of what we were going to be doing. NXT UK didn’t exist. It was just a whole bunch of British guys getting signed all at once and going into the unknown. No one really knowing where we were going, and just kind of improvising our way through WWE. And just hoping that one day the hard work pays off.”

On a possible move off NXT UK to NXT, Raw or Smackdown: “I’m always open to the idea. But I feel like at the moment, I have so much left to give to NXT UK that I want to be able to give as much to NXT UK as I can before I move on to NXT or RAW or Smackdown.”

