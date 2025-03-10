Tyler Breeze Addresses His In-Ring WWE Future

Tyler Breeze, who returned to wrestling in 2023 after his 2021 WWE release, is now working as a writer for NXT. At For The Love of Wrestling 2025 (per Fightful), he was asked about a potential in-ring return to NXT.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s kind of funny because sometimes, I feel very retired, and then other times, I’m like, you know what? I’m not, I’m not really. It’s just a matter of timing for certain things. So I stopped wrestling full-time in 2021. I was kind of just enjoying life a little bit, and then I had a kid, I had my first kid, so I was just enjoying being a dad, being a husband, stuff like that. So branching back out, getting in on the indies a little bit, it’s still very much alive. So yeah, I’m not done. I’m not done. So where it comes out, where you see me next is kind of wait to be seen, but it’s just a matter of time,” Breeze said.