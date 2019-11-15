Tyson Fury Says He’d Fight Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36

– Tyson Fury is down with the idea of another WWE match, and is looking at Brock Lesnar as a potential WrestleMania opponent. Fury spoke with talkSPORT for a new interview and discussed the possibility of another WWE match and his promoter being unaware of his WWE deal until it was announced. Highlights are below:

On the possibility of a match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania: “Yeah, look, I’d fight Brock Lesnar in the drop of a heartbeat. I have been a fan of WWE all my life. I’ve been a big fan of all the big wrestlers. Now my son is and my oldest daughter is – they love it. They play the Playstation game every single day. What child doesn’t like wrestling? I am athletic enough to be able to learn quickly. Vince McMahon said he has recruited sports stars from all different sports and he has never seen anyone come into their game, have a couple of training sessions, and pick it up like that. I looked like a natural in there! We have left the door open. Wrestlemania is coming up in April so who knows – never say never.”

On his promoter being in the dark about the WWE deal: “Frank Warren didn’t know about it until he saw me live on Fox Network fighting! It didn’t go down to well with management, promoters, trainers, family. Everyone was saying ‘oh the Wilder fight, you are going to get injured’. The Wilder fight may as well be a million moons away. There is so much that is going to happen in between now and the Deontay Wilder fight why would I even be thinking about Deontay Wilder months before I am even fighting him?”