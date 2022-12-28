Tyson Fury Reportedly Wanted For Royal Rumble & WrestleMania, Visa Issues Standing In Way

WWE reportedly wants Tyson Fury for the Royal Rumble & WrestleMania, but visa issues may not allow that to happen. The US Sun reports that WWE was planning to have Fury make a Royal Rumble 2023 appearance and a match at WrestleMania, but that Fury’s issues entering the country are in the way.

Fury is unable to enter the US because of links to alleged Irish mob boss Daniel Kinahan. Kinahan co-founded MTK Global, which represented Fury, but it was shut down in April when Kinahan was hit with sanctions regarding his alleged crimes. Fury is among a list of over 600 people with connections to Kinahan who are believed to be banned from entering the country.

Tommy Fury was set to face Jake Paul in a fight in New York City, but that had to be scuttled because neither brother could get into the country. Tyson had appeared in a picture with Kinahan in February. He has said he has nothing to do with Kinahan, stating, “Because I had my picture taken with a man it doesn’t make me a criminal. I’m just a boxer. There could be a criminal in this building.”

An insider told the outlet, “Tyson is well loved at the WWE and him popping up in any match and a run to Wrestlemania would generate huge headlines and fan interest. However his immigration status is proving tricky to deal with. Tyson and the legal team or getting this whole grey and tricky area resolved. But non-entry, quite simply put, means non-payment.”

The source continued, “And people may not believe this but turning up for a match or being part of the shows, not even fighting, earns him several million dollars. So this issue with his working visa in the States is costing him a large amount of cash. The WWE works with foreign athletes all the time in aiding their visa processing for appearances. The legal team are on the sidelines offering support in this matter, but ultimately getting approval is on Tyson’s head and how US immigration assesses his case.”

It was noted by the source that matches in Saudi Arabia are of course always possible. Fury faced Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel in 2019, and appeared at Clash of the Castle in September.